LFP Council meeting Thursday

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

LFP City Council


The city council of Lake Forest Park will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 7pm on zoom.

There will be a public hearing on Floodplain Management regulations updates, after which it will be a topic on the council agenda.

Following the consent agenda, the council will approve

Ordinances and Resolutions

1.Ordinance 1209/Adopting Chapter 3.21, LFPMC, Sales and Use Tax for Affordable Housing, in Accordance with Substitute House Bill 1406 (Chapter 338, Laws of 2019)

2.Ordinance 1210/Adopt Lake Forest Park Water District Franchise Agreement(introduction)

3.Resolution 1778/Adopting the Updated City of Lake Forest Park Hazard Mitigation Plan for 2020-2025

Instructions on attending the meeting, making comments, and accessing staff documents are HERE



