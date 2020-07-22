LFP Council meeting Thursday
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
|LFP City Council
The city council of Lake Forest Park will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 7pm on zoom.
There will be a public hearing on Floodplain Management regulations updates, after which it will be a topic on the council agenda.
Following the consent agenda, the council will approve
Ordinances and Resolutions
1.Ordinance 1209/Adopting Chapter 3.21, LFPMC, Sales and Use Tax for Affordable Housing, in Accordance with Substitute House Bill 1406 (Chapter 338, Laws of 2019)
2.Ordinance 1210/Adopt Lake Forest Park Water District Franchise Agreement(introduction)
3.Resolution 1778/Adopting the Updated City of Lake Forest Park Hazard Mitigation Plan for 2020-2025
Instructions on attending the meeting, making comments, and accessing staff documents are HERE
