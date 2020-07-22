Paul Lewing Socially Distant Studio Art Show

Wednesday, July 22, 2020


Paul Lewing Studio Sale

Since everything has been cancelled, new work has been piling up in my studio.
I’m holding an unusual summer sale at my studio at:


July 24 through 27 (Friday through Monday) 10 am -5 pm.


This is to give folks lots of time to come by with no one else here.This will be by scheduled times (just like Seattle Art Museum!) one party, of any number of people, at a time. I’ll have all the doors and windows open, masks required, and all other precautions taken.

I’ll have my tile work and a bunch of small paintings, but you can get a preview of the bigger paintings HERE with sizes and prices.

To book a time to come by, call Paul at 206-919-2664 or email pjlewing@comcast.net .You can also purchase one at any time the same way.

I’m especially excited about my new Bark and Birds series, which is my response to the shutdown. I’ve been forced to see only what’s nearby, and what we have in Shoreline that is beautiful is trees and birds.



