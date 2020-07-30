Case updates July 29, 2020; Inslee extends protections for high risk employees
Thursday, July 30, 2020
|King county positive cases over time
As a result of new CDC guidance regarding people at increased risk for severe illness, the extension will provide a clarifying guidance memo. The guidance memo confirms that employees who are 65 and older continue to be covered by the proclamation and clarifies processes for employers of individuals with certain medical conditions.
The proclamation will remain in effect through the duration of the state of emergency, or until otherwise rescinded or amended.
United States
- cases 4,339,997 including 59,862 new cases in the past 24 hours
- deaths 148,866 including 1,194 new deaths in the past 24 hours
Washington state
- cases 54,985 - 780 new cases in past 24 hours
- hospitalizations 5,476 - 2 new in past 24 hours
- deaths 1,555 - 7 new in past 24 hours
King county
- cases 14,879 - 150 new cases in 24 hours (goal: less than 25 new in 24 hours)
- hospitalizations 1,935 - 35 new in the past 24 hours
- deaths 644 - 0 new in the past 24 hours
Shoreline
- cases 483 - -1 (data adjustment)
- hospitalizations 100 - 0 new in the past 24 hours
- deaths 60 - 0 new in the past 24 hours
Lake Forest Park
- cases 49 - 0 new in 24 hours
- hospitalizations 4 - 0 new in 24 hours
- deaths 1 - 0 new in the past 24 hours
