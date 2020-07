Case updates July 29, 2020; Inslee extends protections for high risk employees

King county positive cases over time











United States

cases 4,339,997 including 59,862 new cases in the past 24 hours

deaths 148,866 including 1,194 new deaths in the past 24 hours Washington state

cases 54,985 - 780 new cases in past 24 hours

hospitalizations 5,476 - 2 new in past 24 hours

deaths 1,555 - 7 new in past 24 hours King county

cases 14,879 - 150 new cases in 24 hours (goal: less than 25 new in 24 hours)

hospitalizations 1,935 - 35 new in the past 24 hours

deaths 644 - 0 new in the past 24 hours Shoreline

cases 483 - -1 (data adjustment)

hospitalizations 100 - 0 new in the past 24 hours

deaths 60 - 0 new in the past 24 hours Lake Forest Park

cases 49 - 0 new in 24 hours

hospitalizations 4 - 0 new in 24 hours

deaths 1 - 0 new in the past 24 hours







Gov. Jay Inslee today announced the extension of proclamation 20-46.1 , first issued in April, which relates to protections for high-risk employees and workers' rights.As a result of new CDC guidance regarding people at increased risk for severe illness, the extension will provide a clarifying guidance memo . The guidance memo confirms that employees who are 65 and older continue to be covered by the proclamation and clarifies processes for employers of individuals with certain medical conditions.The proclamation will remain in effect through the duration of the state of emergency, or until otherwise rescinded or amended.