8X8 Photo Exhibition
Saturday, July 25, 2020
An virtual exhibit featuring hundreds of photographs
Show Preview: July 24 - August 1
Sales Begin on August 1 at 10am
About 8X8Photo
Photography exhibition and fundraiser, 8X8Photo will feature hundreds of 8x8-inch photographs from talent locally, and all over the country, all available to purchase for $36 each. Free pickup or add a $9 shipping fee.
The photographs will be exhibited online for one week from the 24th July - then sales will open online at 10am Saturday the 1st of August, and continue for the entire month of August. There is just ONE of each photograph available, so you need to get in quick!
You have a week to browse, so create an account and put together your wishlist, save your address, credit card, and be ready to buy at 10am, 1st August.
Proceeds from the event support Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council programming. Thank you!
Why $36? This show is a spinoff of our much loved 6X6NW show (6 x 6 = $36!). This price also allows art to be more accessible and give people a taste for what you do - let's hope they come back for more!
We will announce People’s Choice (be sure to vote!), Director’s Choice, and Sponsor’s Choice Awards at 12pm PST Friday, July 31st via Facebook Live. Awards are for the photographer's work as a whole and the prizes are $100 each.
Thank you to our sponsor Jack Malek | Windermere Broker & Realtor!
Questions? Email Terri Price at programs@shorelinearts.net
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
0 comments:
Post a Comment