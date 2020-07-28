National Night Out postponed to Oct 6
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
|National Night Out in Lake Forest Park 2019
2020 will certainly look different
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lake Forest Park Police department is following the recommendation that all National Night Out 2020 areas celebrate on October 6th, the first Tuesday in October.
As we monitor the pandemic and steps taken by the governor, this could change. Stay tuned!
National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
More information on the National Night Out - HERE
