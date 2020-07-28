Smile for the camera… unemployed job seekers got free headshots

Story and photos

by Cynthia Sheridan





And he’s not the only one. In the first hour of this one-day event, over 30 people showed up for the opportunity to improve their resume.





Five local photographers gathered at Alderwood Mall and set up a ton of equipment for a busy day taking free headshots.





Results were sent to the jobseeker’s cell phone within an hour.





Headshot Booker , which organized the project, was aiming for 10,000 photo shoots across the nation in a single day and Brookfield Real Estate, the second largest mall owner in the US, helped to make that happen.





Jeremy checks in wearing a handsome suit

jacket and tie ..the camera won’t

see his jeans, he mentioned (a bit sheepishly).





The goal of the national head shoot was to help unemployed workers improve their job resumes at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic is reducing employment opportunities.









Headshot Booker is the premier agency committed to uniting corporations with accredited headshot photographers around the globe.

















Another goal was to support and advertise the skills of independent photographers who are also lagging in business.Headshot Booker is the premier agency committed to uniting corporations with accredited headshot photographers around the globe.

He saved over $300 by getting a free headshot at the Alderwood Mall last Wednesday, July 22, 2020.