195th Pedestrian Bridge open - but closes again in September

East side of the 195th pedestrian bridge

Photo by Carl Dinse





Walkers and bicyclists have already discovered that the 195th pedestrian bridge has reopened.





It was opened on Friday, July 24, 2020 and in use almost immediately.













Sound Transit construction crews finished the utility work on the east side of the bridge but will close again in September for other construction.In the meantime, the bridge, which is a major east-west connector to the north-sound Interurban Trail, is open.