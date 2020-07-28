Keeping canines cool - so they can remind you to vote

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Gabriel stays cool
Photo by GM Wiegand


Gabriel loves water!

On these hot days, 
I direct the stream of water from a hose into the center of the yard, 
and Gabriel runs through it!

Of course: he remembers his usual chore:
Remembering his job to 
REMIND everybody to 
FILL IN HER OR HIS BALLOT!

After that, we have two choices:

Return your Ballot via Drop Box 
(open till 8 pm on the 4th of August, 2020)

Or

Return your Ballot via mail 
( no postage needed, 
it is recommended that you drop your Ballot into a mailbox 
by Friday, the 31st of July, 2020)

Gabriel was ready to remind all of us 
(as usual) 
but he happened to be soaking wet!

Keep cool and stay well!
Ms Wiegand and Gabriel, SD



