Case updates July 25, 2020; CDC says COVID-19 can cause prolonged illness

Saturday, July 25, 2020
New CDC report emphasizes COVID-19 can cause prolonged illness, including in younger people.
The CDC today released the findings of a telephone survey that indicates more than one-third of people diagnosed with COVID-19 but did not have to be hospitalized had not returned to their usual state of health within 2-3 weeks of being tested. Among those between the age of 18-34 with no chronic medical conditions, one in five had not returned to their usual state of health.
The CDC’s takeaway message? “Recovery from COVID-19 can take a long time, even in young adults.” Read the report here.
United States
- cases 4,024,492 including 72,219 new cases
- deaths 143,868 including 1,113 new deaths
Washington state
- cases 50,824 - 865 new cases - the rolling case average is over 600 per day
- hospitalizations 5,301 - 25 new
- deaths 1,495 - 13 new
King county
- cases 14,047 - 213 new (goal: less than 25 new)
- hospitalizations 1,866 - 28 new
- deaths 638 - 2 new
Shoreline
- cases 453 - 3 new
- hospitalizations 95 - 0 new
- deaths 59 - 1 new
Lake Forest Park
- cases 47 - 0 new
- hospitalizations 5 - 1 new
- deaths 1 - 0 new
