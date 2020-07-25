Case updates July 25, 2020; CDC says COVID-19 can cause prolonged illness

Saturday, July 25, 2020

New CDC report emphasizes COVID-19 can cause prolonged illness, including in younger people. 


The CDC today released the findings of a telephone survey that indicates more than one-third of people diagnosed with COVID-19 but did not have to be hospitalized had not returned to their usual state of health within 2-3 weeks of being tested. Among those between the age of 18-34 with no chronic medical conditions, one in five had not returned to their usual state of health.

The CDC’s takeaway message? “Recovery from COVID-19 can take a long time, even in young adults.” Read the report here.

United States
  • cases 4,024,492 including 72,219 new cases
  • deaths 143,868 including 1,113 new deaths

Washington state
  • cases 50,824 - 865 new cases - the rolling case average is over 600 per day
  • hospitalizations 5,301 - 25 new
  • deaths 1,495 - 13 new

King county
  • cases 14,047 - 213 new (goal: less than 25 new)
  • hospitalizations 1,866 - 28 new
  • deaths 638 - 2 new

Shoreline
  • cases 453 - 3 new
  • hospitalizations 95 - 0 new
  • deaths 59 - 1 new

Lake Forest Park
  • cases 47 - 0 new
  • hospitalizations 5 - 1 new
  • deaths 1 - 0 new




