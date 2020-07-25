Case updates July 25, 2020; CDC says COVID-19 can cause prolonged illness

New CDC report emphasizes COVID-19 can cause prolonged illness, including in younger people.





The CDC today released the findings of a telephone survey that indicates more than one-third of people diagnosed with COVID-19 but did not have to be hospitalized had not returned to their usual state of health within 2-3 weeks of being tested. Among those between the age of 18-34 with no chronic medical conditions, one in five had not returned to their usual state of health.





The CDC’s takeaway message? “Recovery from COVID-19 can take a long time, even in young adults.” Read the report here