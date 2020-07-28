Ronald Bog Park is open





Photos by John Boril





Ronald Bog Park reopened for public use on Monday, July 27, 2020.



Sound Transit completed construction of their wetland mitigation project which added one acre of new wetland and enhanced over two acres of wetland buffer area with native vegetation and invasive species removal.





The shelter was refurbished

but you could still graze goats on the roof





The Kiss sculpture was relocated out of the mitigation area and new pathways were added from the parking lot to the shelter, to view the wetland areas, and through the Rotary Club arboretum.



Sound Transit is responsible for maintenance and monitoring of the mitigation wetlands and buffer area for a period of ten years to meet federal permitting requirements.





The geese are enjoying the park. They are a lot of fun

to watch - but DO NOT FEED THEM.









The goal of the project was to replace, within the same impacted watershed, the wetland functions and habitat lost with the filling of a few smaller wetlands on the east side of I-5 that could not be avoided.





The wetland and buffer are reserved for the new plants and wildlife that will make their home here.





Keep to the paths and lawn

Visitors are asked to enjoy this new natural area from the trails and lawn areas of the park.





This was a major undertaking which necessitated digging out huge chunks of concrete with intertwined tree roots which had been buried under the grass for decades.





The park is located on N 175th between Meridian and I-5.











