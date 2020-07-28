CNBC ranks UW Bothell No. 1 among public colleges that ‘pay off the most’
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
In the July 28, 2020, report, UW Bothell moves up from No. 2 on last year’s list. The UW Seattle campus is ranked No. 3 after topping the list last year.
Make It is a website of the CNBC business news organization, and the report is part of its college guide.The list spotlights 25 public and 25 private schools that provide students the highest average salaries for their dollars.
The No. 1 ranking comes as UW Bothell marks its 30th year and the University has pivoted to serve students remotely during the pandemic.
“We are pleased by the recognition because we believe in the power of a UW Bothell degree to transform lives and uplift communities,” said Sharon A. Jones, UW Bothell’s vice chancellor for academic affairs.
“The coronavirus pandemic has shifted our focus to remote instruction and allowed us to reflect on what we do well now and how we can further improve our student support infrastructure. We are making those investments that will allow us to continue our mission to increase access to an excellent education.”
CNBC Make It calculated average net college cost using national data from Tuition Tracker, a tool created by The Hechinger Report. It calculated average earnings from the top 250 schools included in PayScale’s College Salary Report, specifically considering what alumni report 10 years after graduating.
CNBC Make It also considered the net cost of each college for the typical U.S. student — including tuition, fees, books, supplies and other expenses — after subtracting scholarships and grants. The report also considers the net cost for students from families making between $48,001 and $75,000, an income range established by the Department of Education — the bracket that includes $61,372, the median U.S. household income.
The figures highlighted by CNBC Make It for UW Bothell are:
- About 55 degree programs,
- Enrollment of 5,364 undergraduates,
- Of first-year students, 96% from the state of Washington,
- Of first-year students, 40% would be first in their immediate family to receive a degree from a four-year institution,
- Average annual net cost for in-state students (income $48,001-$75,000): $6,812,
- Median salary for alumni with 10+ years of experience: $108,000.
UW Bothell is located close to old town Bothell in the curve formed where SR 520 meets I-405.
