Photos from Ronald Bog Park and Pacific NW Conifer Arboretum

Steve Robinson took a stroll through Ronald Bog Park, which opened to the public on Monday, July 27, 2020 and photographed scenes from the park, as well as some of the informational posters.

















Inside the critical area.









During the rainy season (which is most of the year) most of this area will be wet and when there is a lot of rain, there may be a small pond in the middle.









The picnic shelter was rebuilt but the mossy roof is the same. It sits right between the two zones and is right next to the lake. The designers wanted to have a section where visitors could get next to the water.









This talks about the importance of wetlands and about some of the critters that inhabit Ronald Bog.









Inviting pathway.









The Conifer Arboretum was well established on the site. The information sign is new and the pathways have been greatly improved. You can learn about and see all the different types of conifers. Looks like a future Shoreline Walks or Tree Walks.









Several varieties of conifers flank the sign.









Conifers are trees that have cones. For more details, here is the webpage for the American Conifer Society.





All photos by Steven H. Robinson













All the paths are gravel. The fence is around the critical area. The sculpture is called The Kiss. It was moved as part of the renovation. It's owned by King county.The sign very politely tells people to keep out. The critical area will be a functional wetland. Check it in October when it's raining.Some of the park's history, including how it was saved and named a park by a group of local women in the 1970s nicknamed the "kitchen activists."