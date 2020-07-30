Shoreline woman arrested in Edmonds for armed robbery and drug charges

Thursday, July 30, 2020

Photo courtesy Edmonds Police
Edmonds Officers responded to a 911 call where a male said that a female pulled a gun on him. 

The female suspect was located by student officer and trainer as the suspect walked along busy Hwy 99. Suspect was safely taken into custody and the gun recovered.

Investigation led to the 40-year old female from Shoreline being arrested for armed robbery and drug charges. The weapon was determined to be a BB gun.

This started as a shoplifting incident at a local Edmonds business where the suspect pulled the gun on the employee.



Posted by DKH at 1:35 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  