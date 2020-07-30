Shoreline woman arrested in Edmonds for armed robbery and drug charges

Photo courtesy Edmonds Police

Edmonds Officers responded to a 911 call where a male said that a female pulled a gun on him.





The female suspect was located by student officer and trainer as the suspect walked along busy Hwy 99. Suspect was safely taken into custody and the gun recovered.













Investigation led to the 40-year old female from Shoreline being arrested for armed robbery and drug charges. The weapon was determined to be a BB gun.This started as a shoplifting incident at a local Edmonds business where the suspect pulled the gun on the employee.