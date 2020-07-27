2020 Edmonds Summer Wine Walks are cancelled
Monday, July 27, 2020
|Art in action at a previous Art Walk
Photo courtesy AWE
Art Walk Edmonds has cancelled its summer wine walks due to the COVID-19 situation and now their existence is threatened.
These events are the ONLY fundraiser for Art Walk Edmonds — proceeds go towards operating costs for the monthly Art Walks as well as funding for events and music, along with new murals.
Without these funds, the future of Art Walk Edmonds is in jeopardy.
If you would like to help support them so they can return once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, consider making a donation to Art Walk Edmonds. Any amount will be appreciated.
MAKE A DONATION TO AWE
0 comments:
Post a Comment