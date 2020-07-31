Local students on Dean's List at Baylor University

Friday, July 31, 2020

Baylor University, Waco Texas

More than 5,300 Baylor University students have been named to the Dean's Academic Honor List for the spring 2020 semester.

Students honored on the Dean's List are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.7 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in a minimum of 12 graded semester hours.

From Shoreline 98177

  • Jacob Alan Arnold, Hankamer School of Business
  • John David Hollinrake III, Hankamer School of Business


Baylor University is a private Christian University and a nationally ranked research institution. The University provides a vibrant campus community for more than 18,000 students by blending interdisciplinary research with an international reputation for educational excellence and a faculty commitment to teaching and scholarship.

Chartered in 1845 by the Republic of Texas through the efforts of Baptist pioneers, Baylor is the oldest continually operating University in Texas. Located in Waco, Baylor welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 90 countries to study a broad range of degrees among its 12 nationally recognized academic divisions.




