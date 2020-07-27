Seattle Public Utilities introduces new water outage map
Monday, July 27, 2020
|SPU Water Outage map
No Water at the Tap? Seattle Public Utilities Introduces New Water Outage Map Tool
Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) has announced a new tool to help customers: the SPU Water Outage Map.
The map provides a quick view for the public about all water outages, current and scheduled, within SPU’s direct service area. Customers can track the status of a water outage happening in their home, neighborhood, or anywhere throughout SPU’s direct service area, which includes Seattle and parts of Burien, Shoreline, and Lake Forest Park.
Customers can also see how many water outages are occurring or scheduled to occur, where they are located, how many customer accounts are impacted, who specifically is out of water, what caused the outage, and when water will be back on.
The map does not apply to non-service areas.
- Shoreline is served by two water districts: SPU and North City Water.
- Lake Forest Park is served by four water districts: SPU, Lake Forest Park Water, North City Water, Northshore Utility District
More information about the map HERE
