Brown Bear Car Wash celebrates its 63rd birthday Thursday, August 20, with free “Beary Clean” car washes at 27 tunnel locations

Shoreline tunnel wash

Brown Bear Car Wash turns “63” on Thursday, August 20, 2020 and celebrates by offering free “Beary Clean” car washes to customers from 8am to 8pm at 27 tunnel wash locations.





Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 30,535 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.





The Shoreline Brown Bear Tunnel Car Wash is located at 16032 Aurora Ave N.



The Seattle-based, family-owned company has provided over 443,000 free “Beary Clean” washes over the past 13 years to celebrate its August “birthday” and to honor former and current service members on Veterans Day.



Brown Bear Founder and CEO Victor Odermat opened the company’s first location in 1957 at 1800 15th Ave West in Seattle. Brown Bear owns and operates 52 car washes throughout the Puget Sound area and Spokane.



“This has become a tradition for us, and it’s our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the loyal customers who have supported us for over 60 years,” said Odermat. “It’s a fun and busy day as we celebrate with our customers while benefiting the environment. Also, the number of tunnels will be 27 as our new location in Redmond on Avondale will be open.” "With everything surrounding COVID-19, there will be some modifications this year, including the closure of vacuums to maintain social distancing during this busy day,” said Odermat, “But we felt it was important to maintain this tradition and provide free washes to everyone in an effort to bring some normalcy during these challenging times. We hope this will help us all remember the positive, happy, celebrations of Washington State and the community spirit that Free Car Wash Day creates each year.”





Brown Bear Car Wash is the largest car wash operator on the West Coast and 12th largest in the United States.





Widely recognized for its environmentally friendly practices, Brown Bear uses gentle, biodegradable cleaning detergents at all its locations.











