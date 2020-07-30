Regional public sector employers extend teleworking until 2021
Thursday, July 30, 2020
Shoreline Mayor Will Hall
County Executive Dow Constantine stated
"We are determined to do all that we can to slow the spread of this virus in our communities and keep our employees and residents as safe as possible.
"We’ve learned a lot about our ability to adapt and respond amid this pandemic, and by taking a regional approach to telework, we can continue to meet the needs of residents, maximize physical distancing for people who need to report to work in person, and further stem the spread of COVID-19."
Shoreline Mayor Will Hall said
"We have to do all we can to slow the spread of COVID-19. Many businesses and governments have found that remote work can be good for the organization and good for the employee.
"Having some people telecommute makes way for others to report to a work site more safely. I am proud to support our regional efforts to promote telecommuting."
