Bambi lives in Lake Forest Park

Photo by Doug Gochanour

Watch for Bambi on the road

Second fawn is thrashing about in the ferns

Photo by Doug Gochanour

There's always one that has to explore the foliage

Photo by Doug Gochanour

Doe, a deer, a female deer, and two little Bambis stroll along the side of the road in Lake Forest Park.It's going to be a terrible shock to the animals when we all get outside again.Did I mention they walked through ray, a drop of golden sun?I forget how pretty Lake Forest Park is until something like these photos reminds me. And the Bambis are pretty darn cute too.Thanks to Doug Gochanour for these delightful photos.--Diane