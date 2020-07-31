Bambi lives in Lake Forest Park
Friday, July 31, 2020
|Photo by Doug Gochanour
Doe, a deer, a female deer, and two little Bambis stroll along the side of the road in Lake Forest Park.
|Watch for Bambi on the road
Second fawn is thrashing about in the ferns
Photo by Doug Gochanour
It's going to be a terrible shock to the animals when we all get outside again.
Did I mention they walked through ray, a drop of golden sun?
|There's always one that has to explore the foliage
Photo by Doug Gochanour
I forget how pretty Lake Forest Park is until something like these photos reminds me. And the Bambis are pretty darn cute too.
Thanks to Doug Gochanour for these delightful photos.
--Diane
