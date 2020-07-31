Bambi lives in Lake Forest Park

Friday, July 31, 2020

Photo by Doug Gochanour

Doe, a deer, a female deer, and two little Bambis stroll along the side of the road in Lake Forest Park.

Watch for Bambi on the road
Second fawn is thrashing about in the ferns
Photo by Doug Gochanour


It's going to be a terrible shock to the animals when we all get outside again.

Did I mention they walked through ray, a drop of golden sun?

There's always one that has to explore the foliage
Photo by Doug Gochanour

I forget how pretty Lake Forest Park is until something like these photos reminds me. And the Bambis are pretty darn cute too.

Thanks to Doug Gochanour for these delightful photos.

--Diane




Posted by DKH at 5:08 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  