Case updates July 31, 2020; Study seeks to answer questions about local COVID-19 infection
Saturday, August 1, 2020
|Positive cases in Shoreline by test result date
About 5,000 randomly selected households from across King County will be receiving postcards in early August 2020 from Public Health – Seattle and King County, asking them to volunteer to have a few drops of blood taken from a finger
United States
- cases 4,473,974 including 68,042 new cases in the past 24 hours
- deaths 150,283 including 1,417 new deaths in the past 24 hours
Washington state
DOH experienced an outage with their reporting system today (7/31). They expected to publish preliminary / partial results but chose not to update at all.
It will take them a few days to catch up. "There is a team working hard to address the outage and its repercussion" and they hope is to be back to normal by early next week.
King county
King county
- cases 15,197 - 158 new cases in 24 hours (goal: less than 25 new in 24 hours)
- hospitalizations 1,948 - 2 new in the past 24 hours
- deaths 647 - 0 new in the past 24 hours
Shoreline
- cases 490 - 4 new in the past 24 hours
- hospitalizations 100 - 0 new in the past 24 hours
- deaths 60 - 0 new in the past 24 hours
Lake Forest Park
- cases 49 - 0 new in 24 hours
- hospitalizations 4 - 0 new in 24 hours
- deaths 1 - 0 new in the past 24 hours
