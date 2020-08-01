Case updates July 31, 2020; Study seeks to answer questions about local COVID-19 infection

Saturday, August 1, 2020

Positive cases in Shoreline by test result date

How many people have been infected with COVID-19 in King County? Who is more likely to be infected and how severe are their symptoms? And are there common risk factors we can identify among people who became infected so we can reduce risk? Public health officials are hunting for answers to these questions and more with a new study.

About 5,000 randomly selected households from across King County will be receiving postcards in early August 2020 from Public Health – Seattle and King County, asking them to volunteer to have a few drops of blood taken from a finger

Case updates July 31, 2020

United States
  • cases 4,473,974 including 68,042 new cases in the past 24 hours
  • deaths 150,283 including 1,417 new deaths in the past 24 hours
Washington state

DOH experienced an outage with their reporting system today (7/31). They expected to publish preliminary / partial results but chose not to update at all.

It will take them a few days to catch up. "There is a team working hard to address the outage and its repercussion" and they hope is to be back to normal by early next week.

King county
  • cases 15,197 - 158 new cases in 24 hours (goal: less than 25 new in 24 hours)
  • hospitalizations 1,948 - 2 new in the past 24 hours
  • deaths 647 - 0 new in the past 24 hours
Shoreline
  • cases 490 - 4 new in the past 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 100 - 0 new in the past 24 hours
  • deaths 60 - 0 new in the past 24 hours
Lake Forest Park
  • cases 49 - 0 new in 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 4 - 0 new in 24 hours
  • deaths 1 - 0 new in the past 24 hours



