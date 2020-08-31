Avid Readers and Gift Givers - Check out Third Place Commons Online Auction launching today
Monday, August 31, 2020
This week’s online fundraising auction for Third Place Commons and the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is the perfect item for you.
Part of the TPC Awesome Auction-a-thon, today’s auction item is a $100 gift card for Third Place Books!
As usual, the auction launches at noon today on the Third Place Commons Facebook page and bids will be accepted directly in the comments of the post.
With this week’s prize, you can stock up on the latest bestsellers, dig into the works of a favorite author, or load up on books for the kiddos. Got a favorite pastime? Cooking, gardening, sports? Bid on this gift card and pick up a passport to great books on the topic of your choice, all while supporting the Commons and the market.
Third Place Books sells new and used titles, as well as music and all sorts of fun gift items, so you could even pocket the card and use it for all your gift-giving needs come the holiday season. (Which, alarmingly, will be here before you know it!)
Planning to join the Commons Community Book Club? Use this card to snag all the great titles you’ll be reading with the group.
Remember that these online auctions are fundraisers for Third Place Commons and the LFP Farmers Market to help sustain the Commons and the market through these very trying times. So bidding often and high is the goal.
This is a fantastic chance to donate generously to a vital community nonprofit in its time of need while also getting something fabulous for yourself!
Bidding will continue all week and close on Friday at noon. The highest bidder as of that time will win the card and the pride of knowing they’ve given generously to help the Commons and the market.
There are also two more fantastic items to come in the TPC Awesome Auction-a-thon, so be sure to mark your calendar for these remaining items.
- Sept. 14 – Waterfront Hyatt Regency Overnight Bed and Breakfast Escape Package (Value: $260)
- Sept. 28 – Spring Brings Smiles, Original Acrylic Painting (Est: $275)
If you don’t find anything that tickles your fancy in the auction-a-thon, you can always make a gift directly to Third Place Commons here.
Also, be sure to keep an eye on the Third Place Commons calendar for the new line-up of online programs to keep you connected with your Commons community until we can all meet safely again in person at the Commons.
And don’t forget the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market remains open every Sunday, 10am to 2pm, until October 18th. So there’s still plenty of time to enjoy that wonderful market bounty!
Third Place Commons, a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is celebrating its 20th anniversary of building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space. To learn more, or to make a gift to support the market and the Commons, visit ThirdPlaceCommons.org.
