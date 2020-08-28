Third Place Books presents TJ Klune, in conversation with Shaun David Hutchinson
Friday, August 28, 2020
The House in the Cerulean Sea and The Extraordinaries
Monday, August 31, 2020 - 5:30pm
This is a virtual event! Register to join this livestream event here!
Join Third Place Books as we welcome TJ Klune for an event in celebration of two recent novels!
Linus Baker is a by-the-book caseworker in the Department in Charge of Magical Youth. He's tasked with determining whether six dangerous magical children are likely to bring about the end of the world. Arthur Parnassus is the master of the orphanage. He would do anything to keep the children safe, even if it means the world will burn. And his secrets will come to light. The House in the Cerulean Sea is an enchanting love story, masterfully told, about the profound experience of discovering an unlikely family in an unexpected place -- and realizing that family is yours.
Some people are extraordinary. Some are just extra. TJ Klune's YA debut, The Extraordinaries, is a queer coming-of-age story about a fanboy with ADHD and the heroes he loves. Nick Bell? Not extraordinary. But being the most popular fanfiction writer in the Extraordinaries fandom is a superpower, right? After a chance encounter with Shadow Star, Nova City's mightiest hero (and Nick's biggest crush), Nick sets out to make himself extraordinary. And he'll do it with or without the reluctant help of Seth Gray, Nick's best friend (and maybe the love of his life). Rainbow Rowell's Fangirl meets Marissa Meyer's Renegades in this YA debut.
TJ Klune is a USA Today bestselling, Lambda Literary Award-winning author and an ex-claims examiner for an insurance company. His novels include The House in the Cerulean Sea and The Extraordinaries. Being queer himself, TJ believes it's important -- now more than ever --to have accurate, positive, queer representation in stories.
Shaun David Hutchinson is the author of numerous books for young adults, including The Past and Other Things That Should Stay Buried, The Apocalypse of Elena Mendoza, At the Edge of the Universe, and We Are the Ants. He also edited the anthologies Violent Ends and Feral Youth and wrote the memoir Brave Face, which chronicles his struggles with depression and coming out during his teenage years. He lives in Seattle, where he enjoys drinking coffee, yelling at the TV, and eating cake.
The House in the Cerulean Sea (Hardcover)
By TJ Klune
$26.99
ISBN:9781250217288
Availability: On our shelves now at one or more of our stores
Published: Tor Books - March 17th, 2020
0 comments:
Post a Comment