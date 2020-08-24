Fire departments from all over the state sending crews to California
Monday, August 24, 2020
|Sky Valley Fire truck passes under 185th as it journeys to California. Shorewood graduate Daniel Lydin is part of that crew. Photo by Dale Lydin
California has reported more than 200 fires including one that is the second largest in state history.
Fire departments from other states are flocking to California to help, sending trucks and crews, as well as managers to staff incident rooms to manage allocation of resources.
Yesterday, we posted the photo of the Shoreline crew. They joined departments from Snohomish county: Sky Valley Fire, Camano Fire, Skagit County Fire 13, and Snohomish County Fire District 7 for the #LNULightningComplex Fire in Vacaville.
Acting Capt. Pat Moore, Paramedic Candy Hanson, Paramedic Justin Pickens and Firefighter Paul Stead from Snohomish County Fire District 7 are in California to fight wildfires.
They went down in a convoy. The morning after they arrived, many began 24 hour shifts to cover regular calls for the California departments on the fire lines.
They are scheduled for two weeks.
