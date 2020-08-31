Uplift Climbing begins construction on North Seattle's first climbing gym



Uplift Climbing is beginning construction on a new training-focused climbing gym in the North City Business District, targeting a 2020 opening date. A new company started by individuals with deep ties to Seattle-area climbing, Uplift Climbing aims to serve dedicated outdoor athletes who are looking to push themselves to higher levels of performance.









“Everything about us is purpose-built for climbers,” says founder Andrew Hou. “There’s a ton of resources on how to get into rock climbing, and the other Seattle area gyms have done a fantastic job at introducing new people to the sport. "While we welcome people of all ability levels, we want to serve climbers for whom this sport is a passion. People who climb in competitions, those who have set long-term climbing goals outside and train 4-5 times a week to achieve them.” However, Uplift Climbing is concentrated on serving the needs of people for whom climbing has become more than just a recreation.



Uplift Climbing is building a 7,300 square foot bouldering-only facility, with 14' tall walls that vary in angle from 5° to 60° overhanging.





Other amenities include hang boards, a campus board, Moon and Tension boards, cardio equipment, weights, and other training-focused equipment. The diamond-patterned climbing walls are built by Vertical Solutions, a Salt Lake City-based climbing gym company.





Alongside a facility designed for training, programming will revolve around community events, training-specific classes, and outdoor stewardship.



Uplift Climbing is also the first climbing gym located on the north side of Lake Washington. Located in the North City Business District of Shoreline, it will serve North Seattle as well as the neighboring cities of Lake Forest Park, Mountlake Terrace, and Kenmore, all less than a 15 minute drive from the new location.



Construction on Uplift Climbing started in August. It is a remodel of a longstanding building that most recently served as a Maid Brigade location. Previously, the building served as a branch of the Shoreline Library in the 1990s when the new library was under construction, as well as a disco club in the late 1970’s.









“Climbing is my biggest passion, it’s molded my life in so many ways. Seattle-area crags like Little Si and Index are my home” says Hou. “In those places, you can always find people who are trying really hard, pushing themselves to reach new levels in their climbing. The energy is infectious — I always climb harder when I’m around others who are similarly psyched. I wanted to create a gym where a passion for trying hard is the norm.”



Situated a mile off of Interstate 5, it will also be a very close the Shoreline North Link light rail station planned for opening in 2024. Nearby neighbors include Safeway directly across the street, and Monka Brewing Co.—a family-friendly brewery—directly adjacent.Address: 17229 15th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 Website: upliftclimbing.com Email: info@upliftclimbing.com Instagram: @uplift_climbing

Rock climbing has exploded in popularity, with thousands of people holding memberships at Seattle-area climbing gyms. Recent films such asandhave exposed climbing to more people than ever before, and with the inclusion of climbing to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, this interest is not expected to slow down anytime soon. In 2019, over 5.1 million people stepped into a climbing gym nationwide.This influx of people has been great for the growth of the sport, but has also exposed a need for a climbing gym meant for dedicated outdoor athletes. Newcomers to climbing have found easy introductions at many of the existing Seattle area climbing gyms, which are designed to appeal to a broad demographic.