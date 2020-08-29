City of Lake Forest Park uses herbicides to clear invasive vegetation on Perkins Way

The Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation said they were:

"VERY DISAPPOINTED the City has contracted spraying of toxic herbicides along a salmon-bearing stream. This is happening right now along McAleer Creek in the Perkins ravine. This stream also flows through many backyards, with high potential of children and pets entering the water.





"YES Ivy, blackberry and knotweed overgrowth is a concern along the stream. CALL the City and let them you know we want to see LESS TOXIC, MANUAL removal of non-natives.