City of Lake Forest Park uses herbicides to clear invasive vegetation on Perkins Way
Saturday, August 29, 2020
|Warning signs placed by the herbicide company spraying along Perkins Way. Photo courtesy Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation.
The City of Lake Forest Park responded to concerns about its use of herbicides to clear invasive plants, such as ivy, along Perkins Way.
Perkins Way is a beautiful wooded street that winds downhill from Shoreline into LFP, following and crossing McAleer Creek, which in many places is just a few feet from the road.
The Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation said they were:
"VERY DISAPPOINTED the City has contracted spraying of toxic herbicides along a salmon-bearing stream. This is happening right now along McAleer Creek in the Perkins ravine. This stream also flows through many backyards, with high potential of children and pets entering the water."YES Ivy, blackberry and knotweed overgrowth is a concern along the stream. CALL the City and let them you know we want to see LESS TOXIC, MANUAL removal of non-natives."Use of these highly hazardous chemicals should be a last resort, and not sprayed."
The City responded that
"This work is the first part of a project to restore native vegetation between the road and McAleer Creek."The company conducting the work is Applied Ecology, LLC, which has been used by other cities, as well as Forterra, with great success for similar, but larger, restoration projects along the Cedar River and Bear Creek, the largest salmon bearing streams in our watershed."Their work has been funded by the WRIA 8 Salmon Recovery Council, the entity leading salmon recovery in our area.
"While it is unfortunate that herbicides have to be used at all, the careful, focused spraying of chemicals like glyphosate and garlon 4 is allowed by WA Dept. of Ecology to remove infestations of invasive plants so that native vegetation can be re-established. Phase 2 of the Perkins Way project, which will happen in the next growing season, will involve planting native trees and shrubs."
