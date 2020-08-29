View of the Blue

Photo by Jared Solano

Here's a view of Puget Sound we don't usually see - from a vantage point several hundred feet in the air!The open space in the foreground is Richmond Beach Community Park, next to the Richmond Beach Library. I assume the tennis courts are part of the park but I admit they are new to me.The waters of Puget Sound look impossibly blue this day. Look at all the shades of blue we have - water, land, mountains, sky, clouds.From this vantage you can see not one, but two ferries on the Edmonds-Kingston run.The outline of Point Wells is just visible through the trees but the dock clearly angles far out into the Sound.Considering the residents' preoccupation with views, I'm surprised at the number of evergreens. However, you can definitely tell where Woodway is because of the tree cover in the far right of the photo.--Diane Hettrick



