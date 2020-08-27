Red Sky Gallery Tutor and Art POD for students in 1st to 5th grade

Covid 19 Safe environment (masks and social distance space)

One on One academic support/tutoring for academic success

Technology support

Accountability to ensure your child stays on task in zoom school meetings and follow-up support.

Beautiful and Creative environment in the Red Sky Art Gallery space.

Daily Art Projects when schedules allow, after school if over and before 5pm.

Professional special guest art teachers will provide a full Art lesson every Wednesday afternoon after half day school is over.

$50 per child per day ($7.14 an hour, approx. 7 hours per day) 5 day minimum, $250 a week

You must pay tuition to secure a spot. Long term placement payments can be negotiated.

We will do one and two day placements as they become open, initially as we are seeking long term students for 5 days week as priority placement.

One week cancelation is required to get a full refund for any reservations, if less than 7 days notice you will be charged 50% of the tuition.

Start date and hours of camp operations:We will be checking your child’s temperature at the door with a no contact thermometer. Your child must be fever free and symptom free. If your child arrives with a temperature they will be required to leave with no refund. If your child becomes sick during the day, you will be required to pick up your child immediately.Please keep in mind, we are not equipped to handle behavior problems, health issues or significant learning disabilities. Although, we are willing to discuss your child’s specific needs to see if they are a good fit for what we have to offer.You will be charged $1 per minute after 5pm for every minute you are late picking up your child.Your child must bring a sack lunch with its own refrigeration, we can not put all lunches together in our refrigerator to avoid contamination.