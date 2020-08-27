Red Sky Gallery Tutor and Art POD for students in 1st to 5th grade
Thursday, August 27, 2020
Red Sky Gallery is excited to offer a relief to parents during the school year.
We are offering a Learning Support and Art Day Pod for a max of 12 children. We offer an experienced tutor, Grace Gamble, who will support your child academically and creatively and technologically.
We will be offering the following services for children 1st to 5th grade.
Our Tutor will provide
- Covid 19 Safe environment (masks and social distance space)
- One on One academic support/tutoring for academic success
- Technology support
- Accountability to ensure your child stays on task in zoom school meetings and follow-up support.
- Beautiful and Creative environment in the Red Sky Art Gallery space.
- Daily Art Projects when schedules allow, after school if over and before 5pm.
- Professional special guest art teachers will provide a full Art lesson every Wednesday afternoon after half day school is over.
- $50 per child per day ($7.14 an hour, approx. 7 hours per day) 5 day minimum, $250 a week
- You must pay tuition to secure a spot. Long term placement payments can be negotiated.
- We will do one and two day placements as they become open, initially as we are seeking long term students for 5 days week as priority placement.
- One week cancelation is required to get a full refund for any reservations, if less than 7 days notice you will be charged 50% of the tuition.
Location and contact information
Sessions will be held at the Red Sky Gallery on the upper level of Lake Forest Park Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.
Phone: 425-301-6962
Tutor@redskygalleries.com
Website www.redskygalleries.com
Facebook: Red Sky Tutor and Art Camp
Registration and more information HERE
For questions and more information:
