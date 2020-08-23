Hillbillie and the lily
Sunday, August 23, 2020
She let out a cry that was remarkably shrilly
All she secretly desired was a bouquet of Tiger Lily
When Billy misunderstood and brought a Water Lily.
Part of a poem by Caren Krutinger
|A cluster of pink flowers with spotted and faintly striped petals - an oblong, closed bud resembles a pink squash. An open flower with five or six petals has tangled stamens with pale green stems and cigar-shaped orange tips. The background is a mass of blurred green leaves. Tiger lily photo by Wayne Pridemore.
