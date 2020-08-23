Hillbillie and the lily

Sunday, August 23, 2020

A cluster of pink flowers with spotted and faintly striped petals - an oblong, closed bud resembles a pink squash. An open flower with five or six petals has tangled stamens with pale green stems and cigar-shaped orange tips. The background is a mass of blurred green leaves. Tiger lily photo by Wayne Pridemore.



She let out a cry that was remarkably shrilly 

All she secretly desired was a bouquet of Tiger Lily

When Billy misunderstood and brought a Water Lily. 


Part of a poem by Caren Krutinger




