Pop-up Drive-in screening at LFP City Hall for Battle of the Bands finals
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
2020 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands Finals
Pop-Up Drive-In at Lake Forest Park City Hall
Wednesday, August 26, 8pm | $25/Car
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council presents the ShoreLake Battle of the Bands Finals as a Pop-Up Drive-In screening experience at Lake Forest Park City Hall! Drive-In tickets will be capped at 60 cars to ensure safe social distancing. Get your ticket today!
The ShoreLake Battle of the Bands aims to support emerging and developing musicians in Washington State and encourage appreciation for the art of music in our community.
Join us for an evening of celebrating the 8 finalists and their hard work getting to the final round of the competition. Participating bands/artists include the Stacy Jones Band, E. Pruitt, Now or Ever, Camano, Hyaline, Clear the Chaos, The Mercy Ray, and Marina and the Dreamboats. There will be a variety of music on display, ranging from Jazz, Rock, and Electro!
Bands have been rated and reviewed by an esteemed jury of locals in the music industry and advocates. Winners will be decided by the jurors ahead of the event and announced at the end of the event. Thank you to Robert Lang, Tina Lang, Doreen Mitchum, and Nathan Yaccino.
The best of the best will take home impressive industry prizes, including $1,000 cash along with one recording day at Robert Lang Studios, $500 cash and a one on one mentoring session with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Roger Fisher from the band Heart, and $250 cash along with being paired with a director from the Shoreline Short Short Film Festival to help make an original music video. All very cool opportunities!
Vehicle arrival will begin at 7pm and the show will start at 8:15pm. Be sure to stop by local restaurants for takeout beforehand. The Lake Forest Park Bar and Grill is a good option, too!
Additional information about tickets, bands, prizes, and jurors on our website!
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is proud to present this event with major support from Jack Malek of Windermere, Robert Lang Studios, Robert Lang Studios Academy, the City of Lake Forest Park, Roger Fisher Music, and individual donors and members, like you!
Questions can be emailed to Terri at programs@shorelinearts.net
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
