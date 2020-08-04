4-Corners organization unveils utility box art honoring four neighborhoods

Thursday, August 27, 2020

A design company employee completes installation of the 4-Corners art work on the utility box located where the 4 neighborhoods meet. Photo by HannahJunePhotography.com



4-Corners has completed the utility box project to represent the four neighborhoods that touch at the corner of Richmond Beach Road and Third Avenue NW: Richmond Beach, Hillwood, Richmond Highlands and Innis Arden.

“We are so pleased with this artistic addition to all our neighborhoods,” said Ann Erickson of Hillwood.


The design was created by the committee with assistance from neighbor Leah Malmos.
Photo by HannahJunePhotography.com


Thanks to a committee headed up by George Buswell of Richmond Beach and representatives from all the neighborhoods, the job got done. 


Thanks also to
  • David Francis, City of Shoreline Arts Coordinator
  • Shoreline Arts Council for technical and monetary assistance. 
  • Shoreline Historical Museum for photos from their collection. 
  • Leah Malmos of Richmond Beach assisted greatly with the graphic design.


This collaboration by the four neighborhoods proves that things can get done during a pandemic. It took six months, a lot of patience, more than two hundred emails and several zoom meetings and was accomplished without a single face to face meeting.

4-Corners.org is non-profit 501c3 collaboration of these four neighborhoods to encourage community and consolidate resources.





Posted by DKH at 1:30 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  