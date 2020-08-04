4-Corners organization unveils utility box art honoring four neighborhoods

A design company employee completes installation of the 4-Corners art work on the utility box located where the 4 neighborhoods meet. Photo by HannahJunePhotography.com









4-Corners has completed the utility box project to represent the four neighborhoods that touch at the corner of Richmond Beach Road and Third Avenue NW: Richmond Beach, Hillwood, Richmond Highlands and Innis Arden.

“We are so pleased with this artistic addition to all our neighborhoods,” said Ann Erickson of Hillwood.





The design was created by the committee with assistance from neighbor Leah Malmos.

Photo by HannahJunePhotography.com

Thanks to a committee headed up by George Buswell of Richmond Beach and representatives from all the neighborhoods, the job got done.

David Francis, City of Shoreline Arts Coordinator

Shoreline Arts Council for technical and monetary assistance.

Shoreline Historical Museum for photos from their collection.

Leah Malmos of Richmond Beach assisted greatly with the graphic design.







This collaboration by the four neighborhoods proves that things can get done during a pandemic. It took six months, a lot of patience, more than two hundred emails and several zoom meetings and was accomplished without a single face to face meeting.