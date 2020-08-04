4-Corners organization unveils utility box art honoring four neighborhoods
Thursday, August 27, 2020
|A design company employee completes installation of the 4-Corners art work on the utility box located where the 4 neighborhoods meet. Photo by HannahJunePhotography.com
4-Corners has completed the utility box project to represent the four neighborhoods that touch at the corner of Richmond Beach Road and Third Avenue NW: Richmond Beach, Hillwood, Richmond Highlands and Innis Arden.
“We are so pleased with this artistic addition to all our neighborhoods,” said Ann Erickson of Hillwood.
|The design was created by the committee with assistance from neighbor Leah Malmos.
Photo by HannahJunePhotography.com
Thanks to a committee headed up by George Buswell of Richmond Beach and representatives from all the neighborhoods, the job got done.
Thanks also to
- David Francis, City of Shoreline Arts Coordinator
- Shoreline Arts Council for technical and monetary assistance.
- Shoreline Historical Museum for photos from their collection.
- Leah Malmos of Richmond Beach assisted greatly with the graphic design.
This collaboration by the four neighborhoods proves that things can get done during a pandemic. It took six months, a lot of patience, more than two hundred emails and several zoom meetings and was accomplished without a single face to face meeting.
4-Corners.org is non-profit 501c3 collaboration of these four neighborhoods to encourage community and consolidate resources.
