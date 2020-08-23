Letter to the Editor: Should we reopen our schools next month?

To the Editor:













Should we reopen our schools next month?Although I no longer have a school age child, I’ve been following this debate. I understand why parents want schools to reopen: they don’t want their kids to fall behind in learning. That is a real concern. What I find interesting is what is not being discussed: why do kids want to go back to school?Kids want to go back to school to see their friends. End of story. If you don’t believe it, tell your child that their school is considering changing how it re-opens, and you just learned that they will not be going to school on the same day as their friends.When they see their friends, how do kids interact? By being in close proximity to one another. Whether it’s sports, on a playground, or sharing gossip and jokes, kids like to be close to each other. They hug and poke and bump and punch. They share books and show each other pictures or texts on their phones. But mostly they share space.It’s what they do. It’s what we do. It's who we are.Pam CrossShoreline