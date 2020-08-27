New Fall children's programs at Kruckeberg

Thursday, August 27, 2020

Nature Nuts at Kruckeberg



Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is offering two new weekday youth programs for elementary-aged students of Shoreline.

These nature-based programs provide opportunities for students to get their hands dirty, socialize with peers, and create meaningful connections to natural spaces through games, activities, art, and play. 

Explorers at Kruckeberg


Space is limited so register today!

Nature Nuts - Tuesdays, 4-6pm, Grades 1-3

PNW Explorers Club - Wednesdays, 2:30-5pm, Grades 3 and 4





