New Fall children's programs at Kruckeberg
Thursday, August 27, 2020
|Nature Nuts at Kruckeberg
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is offering two new weekday youth programs for elementary-aged students of Shoreline.
These nature-based programs provide opportunities for students to get their hands dirty, socialize with peers, and create meaningful connections to natural spaces through games, activities, art, and play.
|Explorers at Kruckeberg
Nature Nuts - Tuesdays, 4-6pm, Grades 1-3
PNW Explorers Club - Wednesdays, 2:30-5pm, Grades 3 and 4
