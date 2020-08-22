Case updates August 20, 2020

Saturday, August 22, 2020

Reported deaths by state, District of Columbia, New York City. Deep blue areas have more than 5k deaths, teal blue areas report 1k to 5k - including Washington state; mint green have 101 to 1k; and cream have fewer than 100 deaths. Graphic and information from the CDC.

Case updates August 20, 2020


United States

  • cases 5,551,793 including 44,864 new cases in the past 24 hours
  • deaths 173,490 including 1,074 new deaths in the past 24 hours
  • cases 69,779 includes 390 new within 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 6,469 includes 69 new within 24 hours
  • deaths 1,850 includes 13 reported within 24 hours
King county
  • tested 336,589 - 6,365 reported in previous 24 hours
  • cases 18,418 - 105 in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 2,147 - 15 in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 708 - 5 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
  • tested 9,139 - 120 new in previous 24 hours
  • cases 548 - 5 new in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 105 - 2 new in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 61 - 1 new in previous 24 hours
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
  • tested 1,963 - 26 in previous 24 hours
  • cases 52 - 1 new in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
  • deaths 0 - 0 new


