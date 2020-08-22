Case updates August 20, 2020
Saturday, August 22, 2020
- cases 5,551,793 including 44,864 new cases in the past 24 hours
- deaths 173,490 including 1,074 new deaths in the past 24 hours
- cases 69,779 includes 390 new within 24 hours
- hospitalizations 6,469 includes 69 new within 24 hours
- deaths 1,850 includes 13 reported within 24 hours
King county
- tested 336,589 - 6,365 reported in previous 24 hours
- cases 18,418 - 105 in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 2,147 - 15 in previous 24 hours
- deaths 708 - 5 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- tested 9,139 - 120 new in previous 24 hours
- cases 548 - 5 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 105 - 2 new in previous 24 hours
- deaths 61 - 1 new in previous 24 hours
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- tested 1,963 - 26 in previous 24 hours
- cases 52 - 1 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
- deaths 0 - 0 new
