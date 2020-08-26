PopUp StoryWalk is live at the Richmond Beach Library







Richmond Beach Community Park 2201 NW 197th Street Shoreline, WA 98177







The Bear's Song by Benjamin Chaud tells the story of Papa Bear who wakes up from a nap to find his son missing. He goes on an adventure to find Little Bear which takes him through nature, the city, and finally to the Opera House.





A fun part of this book is finding Little Bear in each scene.











Please wear masks and socially distance on the path especially while reading each page.







