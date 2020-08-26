PopUp StoryWalk is live at the Richmond Beach Library

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

PopUp StoryWalk is live at the Richmond Beach Library and is installed along the paved and stroller-friendly path in the park from August 21 through September 11.



Richmond Beach Community Park
Shoreline, WA 98177



The Bear's Song by Benjamin Chaud tells the story of Papa Bear who wakes up from a nap to find his son missing. He goes on an adventure to find Little Bear which takes him through nature, the city, and finally to the Opera House. 

A fun part of this book is finding Little Bear in each scene.



Please wear masks and socially distance on the path especially while reading each page.



PopUp StoryWalk is a local program promoting literacy, health and art appreciation using deconstructed children’s storybooks installed in outdoor community spaces. 


Get Outdoors! Get Reading!


--Photos courtesy Leslie Carter, Librarian




