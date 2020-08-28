Silver Kite daily arts activities online free to Library patrons
Friday, August 28, 2020
|Dance like no one is watching - because they aren't!
Daily Arts Activities by Silver Kite!
Weekdays
Register at silverkite.us/kcls
You will see "GUEST AREA." Enter KCLS2020 for the password and choose your classes.
Weekdays
Description: For all ages. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Silver Kite Community Arts is offering online intergenerational workshops, talks, social hours and performances FREE for KCLS patrons. We hope that by offering these opportunities, we are providing stimulating creative engagement opportunities and social connection during this challenging time.
Classes for this week include:
- Monday, August 24, 1:30pm: Circle Dance
- Wednesday, August 26, 10:30am: Social Hour
- Friday, August 28, 10:30am: Introduction to Visual Journaling
- Saturday, August 29, 1:30pm: Introduction to Visual Journaling
You will receive an email confirmation with a list of supplies and access instructions before the class.
