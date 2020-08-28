Silver Kite daily arts activities online free to Library patrons

Description: For all ages. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Silver Kite Community Arts is offering online intergenerational workshops, talks, social hours and performances FREE for KCLS patrons. We hope that by offering these opportunities, we are providing stimulating creative engagement opportunities and social connection during this challenging time.



Classes for this week include:

Monday, August 24, 1:30pm: Circle Dance

Wednesday, August 26, 10:30am: Social Hour

Friday, August 28, 10:30am: Introduction to Visual Journaling

Saturday, August 29, 1:30pm: Introduction to Visual Journaling

Register at



You will see "GUEST AREA." Enter KCLS2020 for the password and choose your classes.



Register at silverkite.us/kcls You will see "GUEST AREA." Enter KCLS2020 for the password and choose your classes.



You will receive an email confirmation with a list of supplies and access instructions before the class.





















Daily Arts Activities by Silver Kite!Weekdays