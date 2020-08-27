Drive-thru worship at Richmond Beach Congregational Church Sunday





T HIS SUNDAY! AUGUST 30th - 10:00 AM





All cars are asked to gather and check-in at the Spin Alley bowling alley parking lot by 10:00am. This staging area will allow staff to keep a line of cars off the road. Staff will excuse cars to RBCC's north parking lot entrance for Drive Thru Worship.





Donations of school supplies (canned food, and diapers) will be accepted for local aid.





Health Notice: By attending Drive-Thru Worship, you are acknowledging that you have been symptom free of illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, new loss of taste and smell, flu like symptoms) for 14 days prior to Drive-Thru Worship. Do not attend if you are anyone in your car who has experienced symptoms or has had close contact with someone who has.





Worship will be photographed and filmed for viewing on Facebook and YouTube later in the day. By attending you are giving RBCC permission to include your photograph and/or recorded image. Say cheese!





Go to rbccucc.org for more details.

















Come as you are! Stay in your car! Please wear your mask. One family per car.