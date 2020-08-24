King County dedicates $41 million to COVID-19 related rental assistance and eviction prevention

“Many people are facing serious challenges due to COVID-19 and the loss of health or income, leaving them extremely vulnerable to eviction,” said Executive Constantine. “This emergency program will forestall the loss of housing and prevent homelessness for thousands of residents in need across King County."

The new program dedicates $41.4 million for emergency housing aid and is expected to assist 7,700 to 10,000 households across the region.King County will use several approaches to serve as many households as possible, as quickly as possible.