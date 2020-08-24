King County dedicates $41 million to COVID-19 related rental assistance and eviction prevention
Monday, August 24, 2020
King County Eviction Prevention and Rent Assistance Program announced by King County Executive Dow Constantine.
The new program dedicates $41.4 million for emergency housing aid and is expected to assist 7,700 to 10,000 households across the region.
King County will use several approaches to serve as many households as possible, as quickly as possible.
“Many people are facing serious challenges due to COVID-19 and the loss of health or income, leaving them extremely vulnerable to eviction,” said Executive Constantine. “This emergency program will forestall the loss of housing and prevent homelessness for thousands of residents in need across King County."
Funding is prioritized for the highest-need areas and individuals in King County. To be eligible for assistance, all tenants must have an income that is at or below 50 percent of the Area Median Income over the past 60 days, and must be partially or fully behind at least one month of rent since March 1, 2020. Tenants must also meet one of several secondary criteria, such as having high rent burden, a history of homelessness or eviction, or a disability.
More information HERE
