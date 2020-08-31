Mystery photo - is this your family?
Monday, August 31, 2020
|Photo by Lien Titus
Christmas is in three months, my grandsons just reminded me.
I had forgotten all about it. I used to start shopping in January but as the years go by my shopping window gets shorter and shorter - but so does my Christmas list.
Well-known local photographer Lien Titus has a gift list, too. She took this lovely photo of a grandfather and his grandchildren in the snow several years ago.
It was taken on N 193rd St between Palatine Ave N and 1st Ave NW in Shoreline.
She would like to make a gift of the photo to the family but she doesn't know who they are.
If you can identify them or you are part of the family, please contact us tips@ShorelineAreaNews.com and we'll pass the information on to Lien.
Lien Titus's photos are often featured on local TV stations.
--Diane Hettrick
