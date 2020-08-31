Case updates August 29, 2020
Monday, August 31, 2020
United States - the CDC has changed the way they report
- cases 5,934,824 including 291,012 cases in last 7 days
- deaths 182,149
Washington state - *the state is no longer reporting deaths in the weekend releases
- cases 74,320 includes 441 new within 24 hours
- hospitalizations 6,740 includes 17 new within 24 hours
- deaths* 1,905 includes 0 reported within 24 hours
King county
- cases 19,554 - 74 in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 2,225 - 1 in previous 24 hours
- deaths 720 - 0 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- cases 564 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 105 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
- deaths 63 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 57 - 1 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
- deaths 0 - 0 new
