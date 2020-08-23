Call for Artists (and everybody) for the 6X6NW community exhibition and sale





Call for Artists: 2020 6X6NW

A Unique Community and National Art Exhibition

Virtual in 2020

Registration Deadline: September 18, 2020



The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is currently accepting submissions for 6X6NW, a community art exhibition featuring an estimated 800 original works of art. The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is currently accepting submissions for 6X6NW, a community art exhibition featuring an estimated 800 original works of art.





Each artwork must be 6 x 6 inches and artists may enter up to 10 works of any medium (2D or 3D). There is a $6 fee to register. Registration is free for children 18 and under. Artwork must be received by September 18.





Overhead shot from the 2019 exhibition showing hundreds of people crowded together looking at the art displayed on folding board, listening to musicians, and eating. Photo by Mike Remarcke







To protect the health and safety of our community, and to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19, we will be moving 6X6NW online this year!

Artists may submit up to 10 unique works. Please do not register until you have your works completed as we need titles for each piece.



Entries will be exhibited virtually on the 6X6NW website on October 2, 2020 and offered for sale to the public for $36 each. The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council will receive a 60% commission on any works sold and artists may elect to waive their 40% commission and contribute their work(s) as a full donation to benefit the Arts Council’s community arts programming and events.



Award winning artist and SAN cartoonist Whitney Potter participated in 2019







Interested in taking pART? Registration and participation is open to all — no art background is required! Information and registration



$100 prizes will be awarded in several categories, including People's Choice, Sponsor’s Choice, and Director’s Choice!



Delivery / Drop Off Options: Mail or Drop off at the Gallery at Town Center shop in Lake Forest Park Town Center, lower level of main building near the outside entrance. Town Center is at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.





In-person drop off is open during Gallery hours: September 2-5 (12-5pm)

September 9-12 (12-5pm)

September 16-18 (12-5p