Find your next step at Shoreline Community College

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Shoreline Community College aerial view. Photo by Jared Solano


Trying to figure out what your next career or educational move is? You're not alone. Life may have changed but your goals don't have to!

Make the most of fall with affordable, flexible, and quality online classes at Shoreline Community College, whether you're in high school, retirement, or anywhere in between. Classes start September 23.

Not sure where to start? Attend one of these August virtual events to get your questions answered:


Unemployment Q/A Session - Wednesdays at 10:30am

Workforce Education Funding Session - Wednesday, August 26, 2-3pm

Theater, Film and Cinema Open House - Wednesday, August 26, 3-4pm

Experience Shoreline Info Session - Thursday, August 27, 2-3pm

Running Start Info Session - Thursday, August 27, 6-7pm


Questions about getting started? Learn more.




