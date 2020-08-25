Find your next step at Shoreline Community College
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
|Shoreline Community College aerial view. Photo by Jared Solano
Make the most of fall with affordable, flexible, and quality online classes at Shoreline Community College, whether you're in high school, retirement, or anywhere in between. Classes start September 23.
Not sure where to start? Attend one of these August virtual events to get your questions answered:
Unemployment Q/A Session - Wednesdays at 10:30am
Workforce Education Funding Session - Wednesday, August 26, 2-3pm
Theater, Film and Cinema Open House - Wednesday, August 26, 3-4pm
Experience Shoreline Info Session - Thursday, August 27, 2-3pm
Running Start Info Session - Thursday, August 27, 6-7pm
Questions about getting started? Learn more.
