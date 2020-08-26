HCA: Resources for young people and parents to cope with stress and prioritize wellness

There are healthy ways to manage stress and anxiety that can increase one’s wellness.

Practicing healthy coping skills can buffer one from developing a substance use disorder.

Physical distancing can be difficult—especially for young individuals.

Young people listen to their parents and often model their behavior.





“The health and wellbeing of families and communities are being impacted—and young people, including teens and young adults, are especially vulnerable. They may be experiencing stress due to concerns about their own safety and the wellbeing of their friends and family, anxiety about current and future circumstances, and being physically distanced at a time in their lives when family and friends are important influencers and supports.”

The campaign outlines the practice of healthy coping skills, modeling and talking about healthy ways to manage stress and anxiety, and building skills for supportive relationships that help individuals improve their wellness and prevent the misuse of substances. The campaign messaging will be promoted on Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, Pandora, Spotify, and the Not a Moment Wasted and Start Talking Now websites.



Resources and tips are available at Not a Moment Wasted and Start Talking Now.



The Washington State Health Care Authority (HCA) is launching a campaign that encourages young people and their parents to prioritize wellness and practice healthy ways to cope with stress and anxiety, and not turn to alcohol or other drugs.We know that:“Building resilience and supporting young people is critical,” said HCA Director of Behavioral Health and Recovery Keri Waterland.