Case updates August 21, 2020; some long-term care facility info

As of August 17, a total of 6,257 COVID-19 cases (9% of total cases) and 998 deaths (56% of total deaths) have been identified as associated with a long-term care facility (i.e., nursing home, assisted living facility or adult family home).





United States cases 5,598,547 including 46,754 new cases in the past 24 hours

deaths 174,645 including 1,155 new deaths in the past 24 hours Washington state cases 70,595 includes 816 new within 24 hours

hospitalizations 6,500 includes 31 new within 24 hours

deaths 1,857 includes 7 reported within 24 hours King county

tested 338,397 - 1,808 reported in previous 24 hours

cases 18,570 - 152 in previous 24 hours

hospitalizations 2,150 - 3 in previous 24 hours

deaths 708 - 0 in previous 24 hours

tested 9,199 - 60 new in previous 24 hours

cases 548 - 5 new in previous 24 hours

hospitalizations 105 - 2 new in previous 24 hours

deaths 61 - 1 new in previous 24 hours Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)

tested 1,975 - 12 in previous 24 hours

cases 52 - 1 new in previous 24 hours

hospitalizations 3 - 0 new

deaths 0 - 0 new Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)







These cases include residents as well as employees and visitors. Not all of these cases were exposed at a LTC facility.Many cases visited multiple places during their exposure period, and some individuals may have visited a LTC facility after disease onset.