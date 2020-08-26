Shoreline Fire Commissioner Kennison retires

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Jon Kennison 2011

Shoreline Fire would like to announce the retirement of Commissioner Jon Kennison and to recognize him for over 34 years of dedicated service to the Shoreline Fire Department and our Community.

We would like to thank him for having a servants heart and ensuring our department had continuing great leadership and provided the best services possible to our citizens. 

He started his service in 1986 and has been instrumental in creating the professional department that we are today. Over the three decades of service there have been many changes, but his heart and soul has been helping our Department meet all of those challenges.

As hard as it will be to replace him, we will need to fill his position within 90-days. If you are interested please reach out to us via email at jbrown@shorelinefire.com. Also please keep a lookout for additional information coming soon on Shoreline Area News, our website and our social media outlets.

Thanks again to Jon for all that he has done and we wish him the best in the next chapter of his life!



