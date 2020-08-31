Senior Center needs food supplies for hot lunch and grocery bag program



Supplies needed for weeks of August 31 - September 4 and September 7 - 11 for food program

Cans of Beef Stew

Cans of hearty soup such as Chicken Rice/Chicken Noodle/Beef Stroganoff

Macaroni and cheese

Mayonnaise – small jars

Small cereal boxes

Juices – 10-12 oz size

Canned fruit

Canned vegetables

Toilet paper and Kleenex

2021 Calendars









Thank you for your support of our seniors,



Ginny Scantlebury, Vice President

The Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center Board of Directors







Please call the Shoreline Senior Center at 206-365-1536 with further questions. The address for the Senior Center is 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline . Please remember to wear a mask when dropping off food.Thank you for your support of our seniors,Ginny Scantlebury, Vice PresidentThe Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center Board of Directors

Every day during the week (Monday through Friday) the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center delivers approximately 80 hot lunches to Seniors in need in Shoreline and the surrounding communities.We also offer about 50 grocery bags on Fridays to help those Seniors who need food for the weekends.At this time, we are getting very low on the following supplies:*We are only able to accept individually wrapped items as we do not repackage bulk food.Please tell your friends, neighbors, relatives about our needs. Many of these seniors are not able to access all of their supplies and therefore rely on us.Drop off days/times can be made to the front door of the center, Monday - Friday between 1:00 and 3:00pm unless other arrangements are made.