Shane’s Foot Comfort Center set to close in December

Back wall at Shanes. Photo by Shane Hayes.













“Every patient is their own puzzle, and I get to figure that puzzle out” according to Shane whose business focus is to offer customized services to his patrons.

The interior looks out onto 15th NE. Photo by Cynthia Sheridan





Beginning as a retail shoe sales and repair establishment, Shane’s increasing curiosity about foot comfort has led him to become a national honored, Board Certified Pedorthist and Orthotic Fitter, offering vital help to athletes, everyday folks, arthritics, veterans, diabetics, people wearing braces, amputees and many others requiring foot comfort.





Sanding the inside of a shoe. Photo courtesy Shane Hayes











The most common issue he addresses with clients is plantar fasciitis (a painful heel condition). He has also spent a lot of time traveling and teaching for nation-wide seminars, sports medicine and consulting for shoe manufacturers. Shane has written extensively in his field, and has been published in the most prestigious medical journal in the country, Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). He’s served on the staff of various hospitals, including the University of Washington.





Shane has a workshop in the store. Photo by Cynthia Sheridan.











The front end retail store is only the tip of the iceberg. Behind the curtain, Shane works tirelessly with computerized equipment to create 3-dimensional molds for individualized foot orthotics, as well as customizing and restructuring commercial footwear.





Shane will be retiring at the end of 2020, giving up a profession that he still feels is “fun to figure out and always interesting”. Although he is hopeful for a buyer, Shane admits it is unlikely he will find someone who can maintain the specialized services he provides to our community.





Shane's Foot Comfort Center. Photo by Mike Remarcke.





Currently the store is open Wednesday through Friday 9am – 5:30pm at 17735 15th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155.

















