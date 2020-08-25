Dahlias are back at the Senior Center - and Ridgecrest Pub

Dahlias For Seniors Project 2020 is up and running





Story and photos by John Hibbs, ND





Thanks for waiting, dahlia lovers. We had a cold May and the dahlias have been pokey, but they are now here and blooming gangbusters!









Twins - two beautiful purple-pink identical blooms, misted with raindrops













Of over 100 varieties in my yard in Shoreline, about half of them are producing lots of flowers now, the other half coming along in the next week or two. In full stride, we’ll have up to 300-400 blossoms/week for the fundraiser. The 2019 Project generated $4300, and we’re on pace to do this again!









You may pick up your bouquets two ways.

Call the SL-LFP Senior Center ((206-365-1536) and arrange to stop by.

Or, drop by the Ridgecrest Public House 7 days a week after 3pm (520 NE 165th St, Shoreline, WA 98155, please wear a mask). Have an excellent pint, or not, then take home a riot of color.









Multi-colored bouquets on the bar at the Ridgecrest Public House earlier this week.









During the pandemic, our Senior Center continues to make and deliver many meals to homebound seniors Monday through Friday, offers social services, counseling and mental health help, exercise opportunities, foot care, and much more. Some of this is virtual, of course. The point is – they are still here doing excellent work, and still need our support.













Crimson blossoms with feathery petals









I can’t say enough how good it is to have the Ridgecrest Public House and neighbor-proprietor par excellence Megan Kogut with the Project again in 2020. You won’t hear it from Megan, but she matches all donations for flowers purchased at the Pub. If there is a better community supporter (and community creator) in Shoreline than Megan, I don’t know who that might be. So, please do visit this vibrant Ridgecrest hub (outdoor seating only for the time being).













These flowers are partly yellow partly peach, with the yellow in the center, shading off to peach on the rest of the flower.









And many thanks to my joyful support team -- Andrea, Corinna, and Jeff, who help with watering, cutting, delivery and promotion.





Thanks much for your support!















