Joanne Shellan is featured artist at Red Sky Gallery for September





With over 3k sq ft of space we have plenty of room to spread out and see the show and mingle safely and meet the artist. We are on the upper level of the LFP Town Center.





Joanne's Bio: Painter of Your Life in Color



When your father and grandmother paint, you come by the addiction to the brush honestly. Painter Joanne Shellan says, “I always felt at home doing any kind of art, from as far back as I can remember.” When your father and grandmother paint, you come by the addiction to the brush honestly. Painter Joanne Shellan says, “I always felt at home doing any kind of art, from as far back as I can remember.”





Joanne Shellan, born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, has studied and painted full-time for almost twenty years in Kirkland, WA. After graduating from WSU in Communications and Art, she worked at her family business until she began her second career as an artist.





Waiting, Moored in the Sun





She recently studied under master painter, Liana Bennett, Kenmore, WA. Over her career, she has explored a variety of mediums moving from watercolors (in which she received her Signature Membership from the Northwest Watercolor Society) to acrylics and oils. She recently studied under master painter, Liana Bennett, Kenmore, WA. Over her career, she has explored a variety of mediums moving from watercolors (in which she received her Signature Membership from the Northwest Watercolor Society) to acrylics and oils.



Shellan’s paintings have won dozens of awards including a first and second place award this past summer. She has been in over three dozen group shows and had almost two dozen solo shows.





She was chosen to represent Washington State in a year-long solo show at the Governor’s Mansion in Olympia, WA in 2012-2013.





The Sea is Calling







Two of Joanne’s donated paintings were auctioned for $10,000. Her work is part of the permanent collection at Evergreen Hospital (Kirkland, WA) and the Strom Jewish Community Center on Mercer Island, WA.





The Seattle Public Library’s Foundation used one of her images for all their media in 2015. She is represented by several fine art galleries in Oregon and Washington. Shellan also co-started the Kirkland Artist Studio Tour which is now entering its fifteenth year.









Gently Rocking





A consistent theme in her impressionist style paintings has been to push the boundaries of color and use strong compositions to support her bold brushstrokes.





“I like to paint subjects that are a little off the beaten path, especially small groups of people in interiors, city and landscapes.”





To help keep her painting style loose, she likes to turn her paintings upside down and then take off her glasses.













Featured Artist Joanne Shellan is an award winning artist. Her show at Red Sky Gallery is the month of September, her Reception is September 5th, 4pm to 7pm.