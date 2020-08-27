Jobs: City of Shoreline Maintenance Worker

Thursday, August 27, 2020

City of Shoreline

Public Works Maintenance Worker I

The City of Shoreline is hiring one full-time Public Works Maintenance Workers I. The annual salary range for this position is $51,146 - $64,820. The City of Shoreline provides excellent benefits, including PERS, health insurance and paid annual and sick leave.

The position will remain open until filled with the first screening of applications on September 11th.

NOTE: Job offer to the most successful candidates is contingent upon successful verification of driving history

CLICK HERE TO REVIEW JOB ANNOUNCEMENT AND APPLY




