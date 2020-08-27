Case updates August 25, 2020; vaping connected to COVID-19 cases in young adults

Photo from Unsplash





This comes as vaping among teens and young adults in our state has also skyrocketed, with nearly 30 percent of high school seniors saying they use vapor products.





A new study show s young people who reported ever having used e-cigarettes were five times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than non-users.

“During the pandemic, people need to do everything possible to keep their lungs healthy. This means quitting e-cigarettes and tobacco,” said Kathy Lofy, MD, State Health Officer. “It is so important for people to take advantage of the free tools available to help them break the grip e-cigarettes and tobacco have on them.”