Case updates August 25, 2020; vaping connected to COVID-19 cases in young adults
Thursday, August 27, 2020
|Photo from Unsplash
This comes as vaping among teens and young adults in our state has also skyrocketed, with nearly 30 percent of high school seniors saying they use vapor products.
A new study shows young people who reported ever having used e-cigarettes were five times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than non-users.
“During the pandemic, people need to do everything possible to keep their lungs healthy. This means quitting e-cigarettes and tobacco,” said Kathy Lofy, MD, State Health Officer. “It is so important for people to take advantage of the free tools available to help them break the grip e-cigarettes and tobacco have on them.”
United States
- cases 5,752,653 including 37,086 new cases in the past 24 hours
- deaths 177,759 including 1,142 new deaths in the past 24 hours
Washington state
- cases 72,161 includes 456 new within 24 hours
- hospitalizations 6,640 includes 45 new within 24 hours
- deaths 1,880 includes 4 reported within 24 hours
King county
- cases 19,049 - 172 in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 2,204 - 6 in previous 24 hours
- deaths 715 - 3 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- cases 556 - 1 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 105 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
- deaths 62 - 1 new in previous 24 hours
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 53 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
- deaths 0 - 0 new
